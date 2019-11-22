Annual Mission Give provides local shelter with needed items

It's become an annual tradition of giving, so rightfully so, it's called Mission Give!

Mission Give is held each year at Sames Kia and benefits Bethany House of Laredo. Bethany House is a non-profit organization with a mission of "Feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless."

Each year, Mission Give provides Bethany with needed items they can give to those they help at their shelters.

Items they could use include linens, clothing, furniture, toys, shoes, and small appliances. Basically, items that can be reused by those looking for a fresh start.

Mission Give kicks off bright and early tomorrow starting at 8 a.m. and wrapping up at 8 p.m.

On site, they'll have two trucks they'll be looking to fill at Sames Kia located at 6621 San Dario Avenue.