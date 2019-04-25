Annual conference seeks to put an end to child abuse

An annual Child Abuse Prevention Conference that was held on Wednesday discussed some of the many ways to tell when a little one might be in trouble.

One of the speakers at this year’s conference, Jennifer Schuett spoke about how she was abducted, raped and left for dead in Dickinson, Texas at the age of 8.

Schuett explained why it's important to share stories of survival.

Schuett says, for the last 10 years, she has been traveling to different areas to speak with professionals about what abuse is like from a child’s perspective.

This is the 20th year the Children's Advocacy Center has held this conference.