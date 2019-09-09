Annual event seeks to honor our fallen heroes

In the military the likelihood of losing a comrade or even a friend can be a real possibility; however, going through harm's way to defend the American people can result in the ultimate sacrifice.

An annual tradition to remember our fallen heroes will take place this week to honor those who have left before their time.

The movement started nine years ago to honor fallen soldiers who passed while being attacked in Afghanistan.

The 436th Chemical Company of the Laredo Texas Army National Guard along with the Texas Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve will honor five fallen soldiers from Laredo who departed before their time.

In an effort to honor the soldiers, the National Guard will release doves during a ceremony as well as 1,000 red white and blue balloons.

The message of the event is "We will always remember the heroes that left before their time and value their doting memories they left behind."

The ceremony will have sons and daughters along with family members of the deceased reciting the pledge and being the first to release the first dove for each of the family members who are gone but never forgotten, signifying the lives remembered of the fallen heroes.

If you would like to attend the ceremony, it will take place this Thursday, September 12th at the Armory on Bob Bullock Loop at 7:15 p.m.

The tradition began with honoring the fallen hero Jaime Gonzalez from El Paso who was part of the local 436th unit while deployed to Afghanistan.