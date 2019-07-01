Annual fishing derby reels families to Lake Casa Blanca

It was a peaceful day at Lake Casa Blanca Saturday were families got their fishing poles ready right before the sun rose.

"Well, put it this way, I had hair, less wrinkles and about 20, 24 years ago. We started counting after four or five years, we call this our 21st but it’s probably our 24th or 25th already” Fishing Derby Chairman, Onyx Benavides said.

Benavides said the event was to serve the youngest in our community.

"The ultimate, ultimate goal here is to get a kid hooked on fishing and not drugs, that’s a saying that goes back a long time and I truly believe in that” Benavides said.

Groups participating in the derby competition range from ages 6 to 15 years

Benavidez says he started a program with Judge Danny Valdez 28 years ago, a fishing opportunity for children with disabilities or special needs.