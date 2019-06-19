Annual parade brings out beautiful homes

An annual parade is back in town but it's not George Washington we're celebrating, it's actually lavish homes.

The Laredo Builder’s Association held its 22nd annual Parade of Homes.

This event offers a weekend of fun as you travel throughout the city to view beautiful custom houses.

For those who have never been to the event, it works like a passport trip around Laredo.

Attendees will get a ticket, then they will be able to visit as many as ten different homes around town.

The president of the Laredo Builders Association Andy Gonzalez says you do not have to be an LBA member to participate.

On Wednesday morning judges from different professions in Laredo scored the homes from the inside out.

The winning home will be announced later on.