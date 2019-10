Due to unforeseen circumstances, an annual pumpkin patch has been canceled.

The Laredo First United Methodist Church was getting ready to host its 19th annual Pumpkin Patch where hundreds of pumpkins would be on display and up for grabs.

Due to the early frost in New Mexico, they were not able to receive the shipment of pumpkins that would be used for the festival.

As a result, organizers have decided to completely cancel the pumpkin patch.