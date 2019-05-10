Anonymous tip leads to drug bust

A man is facing drug possession charges after authorities received an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers.

The Laredo Police Narcotics Unit arrested 24-year-old Raul Javier Castaneda in the case.

Officers received a tip saying that a man was selling narcotics out of a home located at the 400 block of Garza Street.

When officers searched the home, they were able to find several plastic baggies of white rocky substance.

Police were also able to recover 11 more doses from Castaneda after he spit them out of his mouth.

In total officers seized 4.62g of drugs along with $761 in cash.

Castaneda was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.