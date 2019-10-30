Anonymous tip leads police to marijuana bust

A man was arrested after an anonymous tip led them to a marijuana stash.

After receiving the anonymous tip about possible narcotics activity, the Laredo Police initiated an investigation on Wednesday, October 30th into a residence at the 10 block of Martingale.

After an investigation confirmed the activity, the LPD and Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of the patrol division approached the home.

Officials made a discovery of 55 pounds of marijuana inside a closet in the residence. Police arrested Luis Arturo Rodriguez Gonzalez, age 27, and charged him with possession of marijuana.