Anonymous tip leads to alleged human smuggling arrest

A tip to Crime Stoppers breaks up a possible human smuggling operation.

On April 15th Laredo Police received a tip that possible stolen vehicles were used in the operation.

That lead the Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force and Border Patrol agents to a home on the 2600 block of Chacon Street.

When authorities arrived, two men fled on foot.

Both men were identified as Pedro Ramos Martinez and Leonel Botello.

Officers searched the home and found 12 undocumented immigrants living inside the home.

Charges for both men range from evading arrest to human smuggling.

Both were transported to the Webb County Jail.

Crime Stoppers encourages people to call and report any suspicious activity to their hotline 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.