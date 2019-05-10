Anonymous tip leads to the arrest of robbery suspect

A man accused of robbing a local convenience store is arrested after an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Twenty-five-year-old Roman Soria is facing charges of aggravated robbery.

The incident happened on May 1st at around 2 a.m. when officers were called out to a robbery at the 600 block of Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they met with a female employee who was shaken up about the incident.

The woman stated that a man, identified as Soria had entered the building and demanded money while holding a knife.

Fearing for her life, the clerk complied and grabbed $10 in cash along with packs of cigarettes and gave it to Soria.

Soria then exited the store and took off running.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Unit for further investigation who were able to obtain surveillance footage of the incident.

Police then posted photos of the perpetrator online, in hopes that someone would be able to identify him.

After a few days, Crime Stoppers were able to identify the suspect and make an arrest.

Soria was arrested and taken to the county jail on a $100,000 bond.