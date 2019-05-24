Anonymous tip leads to drug bust

An anonymous tip to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office leads to one arrest.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 19-year-old Ruben Moncivais III after someone contacted the sheriff’s office alerting them about suspicious activity near the 300 block of Ocean Drive.

When authorities searched the home, they found 28 grams of cocaine, two ounces of marijuana and two semi-automatic guns.

Monciavais was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community to “Report your competition at 956-415-2878.