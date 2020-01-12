Anonymous tip leads to drug bust

An anonymous tip to the Laredo Police Department leads to the discovery of drugs at the 600 block of East Ash.

Police received a tip that drug-related activity was going on inside the home.

After a search warrant was approved, officers had sufficient evidence to arrest 60-year-old Rodolfo Diaz Jr., who was the target of the investigation.

Police founds roughly .90 ounces of marijuana in several clear wraps throughout the residence.

Diaz is now facing possession of marijuana charges.