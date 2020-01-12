Anonymous tip leads to drug bust and two arrests

An anonymous tip leads to the discovery of cash, drugs, and weapons.

Laredo Police arrested Jaime Jesus Esquivel, 33 and Maria Rodriguez, 39 in the case.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the Laredo Police Department’s Narcotics Unit received a tip about drugs that were stored at a home at the 1800 block of east Price Street.

After a thorough investigation, a search warrant was issued, which is when police found Esquivel who was carrying six clear wrappings of a white powdery substance.

When officers searched the home, they found over $7,000 cash inside a closet along with a handgun, a shotgun and a pistol.

Police also found a backpack with 175 xanax pills and 52 clear wrappings with white powdery substance.

In total over 16 ounces of green leafy substances and over 21 grams of white powdery substances were found.

Both Esquivel and Rodriguez were arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.