Anonymous tip leads to drug seizure at junk yard

The Laredo Police Department finds more than old Jalopies at a local junkyard.

On Tuesday, an anonymous tip led authorities to an abandoned junk yard located in west Laredo off the 39-hundred block of Lee Street.

Police arrived at the location and were able to locate a vehicle in the lot with three large bundles in the back seat.

The bundles had 200 pounds of marijuana with an approximate street value of nearly $40,000.

So far no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.