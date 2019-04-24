Anonymous tip leads to the arrest of alleged drug dealer

Despite desperate attempts to dispose of evidence, a Laredo man is arrested and charged with multiple felony counts including the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Twenty-eight-year-old George Gonzalez was arrested after authorities received a tip that a man was allegedly selling drugs.

Once they arrived at his home with a search warrant, he attempted to flush narcotics down the toilet, but police were able to detain Gonzalez without incident and preserve the evidence.

Officers searched his home and found 37 doses of cocaine and two doses of heroin.

Gonzalez was taken to the police department for booking and processing

He was taken to the Webb County Jail in lieu of no bond.