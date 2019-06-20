Anonymous tip leads to three arrests

Three people are arrested after authorities received an anonymous tip saying someone was selling drugs.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ricardo Cadena, 19, Israel Contreras, 39, and Roy Olivares, 31.

Sheriff’s deputies received an anonymous tip to its Report Your Competition hotline saying someone was selling illegal narcotics at a home located at the 2900 block of Vicente Street.

When officers searched the home, they found marijuana, heroin and cocaine ready to sell.

All men are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office encourage residents to report suspicious activity going on in their neighborhood.