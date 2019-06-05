Anonymous tip to "Report Your Competition” hotline leads to one arrest

An anonymous tip to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office leads to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer.

The sheriff’s office arrested Jose Alejandro Ruiz, 30, on Monday, June 3rd after authorities received a tip that someone was selling drugs at an apartment at the 7600 block of King Arthur Court.

When sheriff’s deputies searched the home they found 21 baggies of cocaine inside Ruiz’s vehicle.

The drugs weighed roughly 32.8 grams with an estimated street value of $3,672.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says because of the way the drugs were packaged, they believe that they were intended to be sold on the streets.

Ruiz was charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.

He was taken to the county jail with no bond.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues to stress to the community to “Report Your Competition” and call their hotline at 956-415-2878.