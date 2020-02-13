Anonymous tip to Sheriff's Office leads to three arrests

Anonymous tips to local authorities leads to the arrest of three men during three separate drug busts.

The first incident happened when officers received a tip saying that someone was selling drugs at a house located at the 9000 block of Witherspoon.

Surveillance was conducted and sheriff’s deputies were able to arrest 34-year-old Francisco Cerda after they conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, authorities found 16 grams of cocaine, a handgun as well as other drugs inside his home.

The second seizure happened at the 9100 block of McPherson Road when sheriff’s deputies received word that 37-year-old Angel Rocha Lopez was selling drugs out of the business.

Deputies approached Rocha Lopez as he was entering his car and found a handgun, along with seven grams of cocaine.

And the third discovery happened at the intersection of Clark and New Port Avenue where deputies conducted a routine traffic stop and found plastic bags of cocaine and $9,000 of cash inside the pocket of the driver’s door.

Jose Luis Garcia, 25, was arrested in that case.

All three men were charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to the county jail.