A fire is reported at a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started shortly after 6 p.m. by Jaime Zapata Hwy and Highway 359.

Laredo firefighters, Department of Public Safety and Laredo Police are on the scene.

They are asking the public to please avoid this area for safety.

Laredo Police are out directing traffic and say delays are expected at this time.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.