Another Thunderstorm Chance Monday Night

A wave in the upper level wind flow was associated with rising air as in moved across Texas and northern Mexico during Sunday. This maintained the updrafts to thunderstorms that formed on the heated high terrain of northern Mexico, and allowed them to easily survive a trip to our area and beyond. We will have a lull in the weather Tuesday followed by another wave in the upper level wind flow and a cold front at the surface Tuesday night. This brings another cluster of thunderstorms into south Texas Tuesday night. With an upper level disturbance stalling out over north central Texas this week, I cannot rule out isolated showers during the week, but chances are much better further north in the state.

I'm expecting thunderstorms to move east of our area tonight, low in the upper 60's. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the low 90's. A decent chance of more thunderstorms Monday night, low near 70. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, a slight chance of a shower, high in the high 80's. Partly cloudy Wednesday through Saturday, highs around or a little above 90. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, a slight chance of showers, highs around or a little above 90.