While parts of Texas are dealing with heavy rain and flash flooding, south Texas looks to be hot and sunny.

On Thursday, we are expecting to start off in the low 80s and work our way up to another day of triple-digit temperatures.

Although these 100-degree temperatures won't last long, it's still going to feel hot until up until next week.

Next Monday we are hoping to start the fall season, but from the looks of it Mother Nature won't be letting go of summer anytime soon.