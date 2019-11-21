We are exactly one week away from Thanksgiving and Mother Nature is letting it shine!

On Thursday we are expecting another perfect day in the low 80s, sunny skies and nice breezy conditions in the evening.

These 80-degree temperatures will continue to linger until Friday evening when we drop into the 50s but no worries we will see a high of 71 on Saturday morning.

From the looks of it, we will remain in the mid to high 70s until next week.

If you are planning your Turkey Day or Black Friday, you might want to plan an outdoor dinner because it's going to be a warm one.