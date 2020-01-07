Anytime Fitness tells us the real way to jumpstart your fitness goals

Looking to get fit for the new year? Well it doesn't have to be a challenge.

Diane Gomez with Anytime Fitness showed us how you can get started on the right foot for the new year!

Diane says the key is preparation to get us ready for a change in lifestyle, such as taking the time to write down your goal and start working in healthy changes little by little. Before you know it, these small changes will add up to a whole new you.

According to her, what you put on your plate is even more important than what you do at the gym if you're trying to lose fat. Most importantly, be prepared to fail at first a couple of times. In the beginning you're learning what is right for you, so prioritize your goals and tweak your strategy for how to eventually get there!

Beginners are welcome at Anytime Fitness and people like Diane will be there to answer any questions you have and to help set you on track for your goals.

