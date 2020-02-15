Apple Watch helps save teen’s life after notification about heart rate

An Oklahoma teen is crediting his Apple Watch for saving his life after the device notified him of his heart rate.

Skylar Joslin looks like a normal teenager, but he is fighting a rare battle.

“I got a text message along with a screenshot of his heart rate and it was 190. The following message saying, ‘Mommy there’s something wrong. I’m not doing anything,’” Liz Joslin, Skylar’s mother, said.

Skylar was in class when he got a notification on his Apple Watch and immediately knew something was wrong.

“I was kind of worried about it because I didn’t realize it and it was saying something was wrong with my heart," he said.

Joslin rushed to the school and said she had “so much fear.”

By the time Skylar and his mother drove to the hospital, his heart rate climbed even more.

“From the time this happened until his heart surgery, his cardiologist called and said his heart rate got up to 280 in the middle of the night," Joslin said.

Skylar was diagnosed with a condition called Supraventricular tachycardia. It causes a rapid heartbeat that weakens the heart over time.

He underwent nearly eight hours of surgery to fix his heart’s rhythm.

In the months that followed, Skylar hoped he could get back to his passion.

“That boy prayed every time we went in that they don’t take football," Joslin said.

Skylar is back on the field with a device that monitors his heart. He also wears his Apple Watch every day and tells others about how the device saved his life.

“My science teacher...she got one because of it," he said.

Skylar has one last procedure that will allow him to live wire-free.

“There’s always a reason for everything and that God has a reason for this. Now, he thinks that his reason is to share heart awareness," Joslin said.

