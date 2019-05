Who said celebrating Cinco De Mayo with a margarita has to be limited to one day? Well, Applebees has you covered by celebrating the month of May with $1 margaritas... the Dollarita.

Participating Applebees will serve margaritas in a 10-oz mug daily.

The Dollarita first made its launch in October 2017 where it first faced criticism of the drinks being 'too watered down.'

Find the closest Applebees to you here.

