Applications closed for March 2020 primary elections

If you've been thinking of running for public service, and have not yet filed for the office you're interested in, you are out of luck.

Monday was the last day for those wishing to throw their hat into the ring and have their name included on the ballot for the 2020 election.

According to Webb County Democratic Party Chair, Alberto Torres, these are a few of the elected offices that are being contested:

The U.S. House of Representatives District 28, the Texas State Representative for District 80, Webb County Sheriff, Webb County Tax Assessor Collector, Webb County Commissioner Precinct 1, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 place 1, Constables for Precinct 1, 2, and 3, and Webb County Democratic Party Chair.

KGNS reached out to the Republican Party Chair, Bill Young, who said details on who filed with the Republican Party would be released Tuesday.

For the names and positions of those who filed, you can go to our KGNS.Tv and click on the “extras” tab.