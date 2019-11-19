Approximately 360 pounds of marijuana seized from submerged car

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station, assisted by the Laredo Police Department, disrupted a narcotics smuggling attempt.

The incident occurred late in the evening on Monday, November 18th when agents responded to a report of several individuals crossing the Rio Grande River carrying bundles, northwest of Laredo on Flecha Lane.

As agents approached the scene, they observed subjects attempting to load bundles into a vehicle. The subjects managed to load two bundles and then head towards the river, dropping the remaining three bundles in the brush.

The vehicle fled the scene, but was quickly encountered by LPD officers. Officers pursued the vehicle until it finally drove into the river with the driver fleeing back to Mexico.

The bundles tested positive for marijuana, with a total weight of 367 pounds and an estimated value of $293,712.00. Laredo Police recovered the vehicle and took custody of the narcotics.