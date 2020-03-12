April-like Weather

Warm humid air from the Gulf of Mexico will dominate the lower atmosphere while high, mostly thin cirrus clouds will flow high above associated with Pacific moisture. A cold front from the Great Plains will stall out over north Central Texas, and will be the focus of rains well north north of our part of the state. Weak upper level disturbances will give us low chances of showers from northern Mexico late Monday night and perhaps late Thursday, this difficult to pin down.

I'm expecting low clouds late tonight, low in the upper 60's. Partly cloudy Friday, high around 90. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday through next Thursday. A slim chance of a late night shower Monday, and late Thursday. Highs in the mid to high 80's.