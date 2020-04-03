April showers make way for sweet May flowers

They say April showers make for sweet May flowers and it looks like we are going to start our first weekend of the month with plenty of rain!

On Friday morning, we will start out in the upper 60s and reach a high of about 84 degrees. Throughout the day, we will see a 60 percent chance of rain with our best chance of being in the evening.

These chances of rain will continue to increase as we head into Saturday, as we expect a high of 80 and an 80 percent chance of rain.

It's also very likely that we will be seeing some thunderstorms.

On Sunday, we will see temperatures in the 70s over night and a high of 87 degrees.

So a lot of this humidity will start to bring some warm and humid temperatures.

On Monday, we will see a high of 87 degrees, a high of 88 on Tuesday and by Wednesday we are at 91.

Of course, we will keep seeing about a 40 to 20 percent chance of rain throughout the course of next week.