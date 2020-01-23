Municipal water park in the works

If Laredo is known for anything, it's the heat.

It's that heat that prompts many to call for a water park, and it seems like the City is moving forward with making everyone's dream happen.

If Laredoans can have one thing, the answer would likely be a water park.

It's something residents have been wanting forever because it's a way to stay cool during the grueling triple digit temperatures.

Now, the City of Laredo is working on making this long-time dream a reality, but it's a topic that sits differently with our viewers.

"Again with this fiasco? Do they think we have forgotten about the last water park/lazy river project that ended up much more expensive and took too long to complete?"

"It's not going to work. People are going to want free entry."

"It's about time. I hope it gets approved."

Thursday morning was the first step in the process of getting this project up and running.

"This is about quality of life for our residents and that's mainly what not only the staff and City management, but the council is looking for and at the same time attract tourism,” said Ramon Chavez.

Engineering Department director Ramon Chavez met with architects and engineers interested in designing the project.

Fifteen firms who are interested in the project stopped by the meeting to ask the Engineering Department some questions they had in regards to the request for qualifications.

"General questions was parking going to be a necessity, traffic going to be something we'll be looking at, the municipal water park is proposed to be located next to the airport so is there any safety concerns so all those types of questions, and we'll be responding to those.”

The firm that gets selected will have 16 acres of space to create the much anticipated water park.

The engineering director tells us that submissions are due by February 14th and they anticipate selecting a consultant by April.

For any question contact the department at 791-7346.