Are you properly disposing of your waste?

As the City of Laredo continues its efforts toward a cleaner and greener city, a small change by residents could improve the city's recycling efforts.

Most residents know how the green and blue bin work, but what happens after is what's coming into question.

You are required to dump all waste that is not recyclable in the green bin. Paper, cardboard, plastic, tin, or aluminum go inside the blue bin.

The recycling bin gets picked up separately and gets taken to the recycling facility, not the landfill.

Here lies the confusion: there are times when recyclable items do end up in the landfill, because they are not cleaned properly before being put in the blue bin.

Once it is contaminated with other residue, it cannot be recycled.

"Sometimes we throw a pizza box that has grease in our recycle bin, and that's trash," said Blasita Lopez. "Unfortunately it cannot be saved. So, that's something that becomes trash and you need to throw it away in the trash can, but if you mix it with your plastic, cardboard, or newspaper that's going to contaminate what touched it."

"When we don't recycle, scientists estimates that certain things like aluminum and bottles take longer to disintegrate in the land fill," said Sylvia Garza.

The City of Laredo Recycling Program coordinator says during the 2019 fiscal year, over 11,000 tons of recyclables were collected, but about 35% of that was contaminated.

The group Keep Laredo Beautiful tells us any residents can help prevent that by simply cleaning or rinsing off the recyclable item before putting it in the blue bin.

The Laredo Recycling Program coordinator says the City subcontracts a company to sell all the recyclable items to vendors who use the material.