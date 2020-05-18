Are you ready for the summer?

It's going to be another hot and humid week in the Gateway City as we prepare to brace ourselves for the summer heat.

On Monday morning, we will start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 97 degrees, almost nearing that hundred-degree mark.

Now on Tuesday, we are expecting to reach the triple digits with a high of 101 degrees.

We'll see the same activity on Wednesday and Thursday and on Friday, we drop just a little to 98 degrees.

Now as we head into the weekend, temperatures will drop just a bit because we are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain.

We are expecting temperatures to peak at 95 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

I know it's not much of a relief but we are preparing for the summer season and that means more triple digit temperautres.