Are you ready for the summer?

Things in the Gateway City are about to get heated as we get closer to the start of summer!

On Friday, we will start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 97 degrees just nearing those triple digit temperatures.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s throughout the weekend.

On Saturday we are looking at a high of 99 degrees, and 98 on Sunday.

As we kick things off next week, on Monday, we are expecting a high of 104 degrees which is our first sighting of triple digits for the month of June.

Things will only get hotter from there, on Tuesday, we are looking at a high of 107 and 103 on Wednesday.

Hopefully, you find some ways to keep cool during the summer months!