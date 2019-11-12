Area Health Education Center celebrates 25 year anniversary

The Area Health Education Center is celebrating 25 years of service in our community.

Tuesday, they announced a special event to celebrate the occasion.

The center is looking to recognize 25 individuals who have been touched by AHEC's programs, alumni, and providers.

Almost 100,000 individuals have received their services in those 25 years.

KGNS spoke to the original founder of this organization on this special milestone.

"We brought it from San Antonio out of the UT Medical School some years ago,” said Blas Castaneda. “Very proud of all the work AHEC has done for our community, our young folks, our nurses and the hospitals and everybody that we have."

Programs include accredited continuing education conferences and workshops for practicing professionals, also health education and information for the community at large.

The special event will be held on March of 2020.