Area Health Education Center hosting health fair for grandparents

In recognition of Grandparents Day, a local health center is looking to make sure our elders are in tip-top shape.

The Area Health Education Center in collaboration with United Healthcare and the City of Laredo is hosting a health fair for grandparents of all ages.

Participants will get a chance to take part in various exercise activities such as Zumba and taichi.

Health experts will also be on hand to provide health screenings and nutritional advice.

There will also be free door prizes, snacks, and refreshments.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 12th from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Joe A Guerra Library located on 1120 Calton Road.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call 956-712-0037.