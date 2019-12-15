Arena Gun Club aims to end hunger in south Texas

Many gun enthusiasts took their shot to end hunger over the weekend!

On Saturday morning, the South Texas Food Bank teamed up with the Arena Gun Club for its second annual Hunger Games Shooting Competition.

The challenge is a bullseye match that consists of shooting 15 rounds from 13 yards out in under 5 minutes.

The competition was open to shooters of all skill levels where they competed for the top prize.

Several local organizations decided to get involved by getting teams together to take part and contribute to this worthy cause.

The Hunger Games Challenge is a unique approach to raise funds for the food bank, so they can continue to feed thousands in our community.