Arena Gun Club hosting Ladies Night

A local gun club is inviting ladies to come out to learn how to operate a firearm.

The Arena Gun Club will be hosting its Ladies Night event where beginners can learn how to shoot a gun.

Every month, the club organizes these events for women who are looking to maybe one day own a gun or are thinking about getting their license.

Instructors will teach you how to properly hold a gun, how to load and how to shoot.

When it comes to first time shooters, experts recommend using a more compact gun, so there isn’t a heavy kickback.

The classes are taught by professionals who aim to help other women feel comfortable with a gun.

Organizers say they try to create a positive and friendly environment to encourage first-time shooters to learn something new.

The gun club will have three classes on October 8th at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-723-1911.