Arkansas company looking to acquire land from Celadon Group.

An Arkansas company is looking to purchase over 50 acres in Laredo, from Celadon Group Inc.

According to documents filed in January in the U.S Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware as part of Celadon’s bankruptcy case, P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.is the interested party in the matter.

According to the purchase agreement document, P.A.M is looking to buy the land for 19.8 million dollars.

This comes after Celadon Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in December.

The documents state that the purchase includes buildings on the land located on 13601 Mercury Drive in Laredo.