Armed man arrested after walking into Walmart store

A heavily armed man has been arrested after walking into a Walmart store with a gun and body armor.

On Thursday, police responded to reports of an active shooter at a Walmart neighborhood market in Springfield, Missouri.

Authorities say a young, white male outfitted in body armor and military fatigues entered the store and started to walk around.

The store manager pulled a fire alarm and urged people to escape the store.

Police say the man went out an emergency exit where he was detained by an off-duty firefighter with a gun until police arrived and took him into custody.

Police confirm the man had loaded weapons and over 100 rounds of ammunition.

Luckily no shots were fired.

The incident comes nearly a week after the tragic mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.