Armored car robbery suspect dead, another at large

A robbery suspect is dead and another is still at large after a shooting at a Texas bank.

The incident happened at a bank in Willis, Texas on Tuesday morning when two suspects attempted to rob an armored car.

Brinks employees were serving the ATM machine at the time and the vehicle was parked in the drive-thru area.

According to Police, the guard for the armored vehicle shot one suspect and that person died at the scene; however, the second suspect managed to escape but police also believe he may have been shot.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.