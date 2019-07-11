Armored truck spills thousands of dollars on the freeway

Drivers in Atlanta, Georgia scrambled to get their hands on some flying money after an armored truck dropped more than $150,000 in cash.

The incident happened along Interstate 285 on Tuesday evening when crews were driving the truck and the side door flew open, causing money to fly out the door.

Authorities say more than 15 drivers pulled over to get their hands on some money.

However, police say according to Georgia law, the drivers were breaking the law and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Drivers say although it may be tempting, time in prison may not be worth it.

