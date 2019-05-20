Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked during sporting event

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked in South Africa over the weekend.

He was there for Arnold classic Africa, a multi-sport event held in Johannesburg.

A video shows Schwarzenegger filming a rope-skipping competition over a phone.

As he turns to hand the phone over, a man runs from behind and jump-kicks him in the back.

Security quickly grabbed the man who kicked Schwarzenegger and took him away.

Schwarzenegger seemed unfazed and urged fans to keep the man out of the spotlight.