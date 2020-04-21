Arrest document shows what led to the shooting death of off-duty firefighter

We are learning more details on the alleged murder of an off-duty Laredo Firefighter detailing the night he was allegedly shot by an off duty CBP officer.

The incident happened on Wednesday when police were called out to an apartment complex by the wife of Guadalupe David De Luna.

The woman claimed she was separated from De Luna when he forced his way into her home.

According to the document, she claims he was shot by Ernesto Gillen who was visiting her at the time.

De Luna was found face-up with a gunshot wound to the upper left chest.

It began earlier in the night when De Luna’s wife received text and phone calls.

According to Gillen, he heard a heavy knock at the door which allegedly was caused De Luna.

Gillen claims, De Luna forced his way in and a fight ensued.

Gillen said " He was close to his death”; at which point he reached for his weapon and fired.

Gillen was charged with murder and is currently out on bond.