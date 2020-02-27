Art Studio to host Kids Showcase market

An upcoming event seeks to inspire young artists to showcase their crafts during a local market.

The Slimerella & the Art Studio will host a Kids Showcase local market.

Local artist and entrepreneur Azul Garibi is just one of the vendors who will be participating in the event.

During her spare time, Azul loves to make slime and other crafts for kids to purchase.

Kids will also be able to take part in several games and activities.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 29th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Art Studio.

Best of all it’s free and open to the public.