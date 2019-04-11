Art exhibit paints a picture of the dangers of HIV

Locals geared up with a paintbrush and canvas to raise awareness about the dangers and treatments of a sexually transmitted disease.

The City of Laredo held its 2019 HIV Art exhibit to shed light on the disease.

The paintings were done by local students ranging from middle school all the way to the collegiate level.

The works of art had different colors and illustrations but they all shared the same theme.

A health educator from the health department said the event helps create awareness in the community and get them involved in the fight against the virus.

Erika Dominguez with the health department says, although HIV and AIDS is a very difficult subject to talk about, the more we are exposed to it, the more we can encourage people to get tested.

If you would like more information, you can call 795-4946.