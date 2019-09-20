Artist Luis Guerra makes generous book donation

A generous book donation was made towards the Laredo Public Libraries by former resident Luis Guerra during the Laredo Public Libraries Advisory Committee this month.

Guerra is a well-known painter, sculptor, and storyteller whose works have been displayed internationally in museums like the Museo del Centro Cultural in Real de Catorce, the San Antonio Museum of Art, and the Smithsonian art Museum.

Guerra was also awarded the Austin Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts by the Mexican American Cultural Center in Austin this past June.

One of the books donated, Contemporary Chicana and Chicano Art, includes an article on Guerra, as well as articles on two other Laredo artists.

Another book Guerra donated is Triumph of Our Communities: Four Decades of Mexican American Art.

Both books will be on display at the Historical Collection and available for check out at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Pubic Library, located at 1120 E. Calton Road, Laredo, Texas.