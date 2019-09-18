Artist chosen for downtown mural project

Residents will soon start to see Laredo’s true colors shine through.

A future art project planned for the downtown area gets the green light from the City of Laredo.

After months of consideration by the Fine Arts & Culture Commission, Ricardo Castillon was chosen as the artist for the mural at the Martha Narvaez City Hall Apartments at the corner of Convent and Houston Street.

Castillon says he wants to showcase the beautiful parts of our town for different generations of people who have moved to Laredo or have grown up in the city.

He shared a few of the details he envisioned for the project.

The City of Laredo says the project could be on display by 2020.