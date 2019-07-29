Artist paints mural of King Jay Davila

A south Texas artist is honoring baby King Jay Davila, the child who was at the center of a staged kidnapping earlier this year who was later found dead.

Colton Valentine, the artist who did several popular murals around San Antonio decided to honor the young soul.

The owner of the warehouse donated 25 feet of space for the artwork.

Valentine started on the project on Thursday and says it should be completed by the beginning of August.

Three family members have been indicted in King Jay's death.

