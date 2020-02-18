Photographer captures local migrant struggles

A photographer leaves New York to get a better understanding of the struggles people go through in trying to cross the border.

"The Face Speaks for the Heart" is a photography project by Nik Mills which seeks to show the human side to the hot button issue of immigration.

He says he's looking to break the stigma people might have about immigrants to show they're not this hoard of people they're often portrayed as.

"These people, as I say, they are portrayed as a massive hoard of one, they're not individualized or humanized," said Mills. "And i'm trying to cast them in a light, more dignified as individuals."

Migrants interested in participating in the project can visit the holding institute at the corner of Santa Maria and Davis for more information.