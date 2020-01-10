As Iran and US take step back from the brink, Canada grieves

Canadians are struggling to come to terms with how the killing of an Iranian general last week in a U.S. drone stroke may have led to the deaths of dozens of their citizens in a plane crash.

The dead includes many from the Iranian community and many from the city's university. (Source: CBC News/CNN)

The Ukrainian International Airlines jet that crashed just after taking off from Tehran’s main airport Wednesday was carrying 176 people, including 138 passengers on their way to Canada and at least 63 Canadians. All were killed.

By late Thursday, Western leaders said Iran had most likely shot down the plane with a missile amid the tension. They said it was probably an accident.

Iran is denying a missile hit a Ukrainian airplane that crashed near Tehran this week and is calling on the U.S. and Canada to release data backing their allegations.

Western leaders say the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by an Iranian missile, just hours after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles on two American bases in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of its top general in a U.S. airstrike.

If the U.S. and Canada provide proof that a missile downed the Ukrainian plane, it could inflame public opinion in Iran after many rallied around authorities following the U.S. strike that killed Iran’s top general last week.

The Western allegation that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner and offers a grim echo for the Islamic Republic, which found itself the victim of an accidental shootdown by American forces over 30 years ago.

The July 3, 1988 downing of Iran Air flight 655 by the U.S. Navy remains one of the moments the Iranian government points to in its decades-long distrust of America.

They rank it alongside the 1953 CIA-backed coup that toppled its elected prime minister and secured Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s absolute power until he abdicated the throne before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.